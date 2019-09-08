Former PM Manmohan Singh mourns demise of Ram Jethmalani

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Sunday condoled the demise of eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani who breathed his last earlier in the day at the age of 95.



Singh visited Jethmalani's residence in New Delhi and paid condolences to his family.

"Deep condolences on the demise of Ram Jethmalani. In his death India has lost an eminent jurist, an able administrator and a seasoned Parliamentarian," Singh said in a statement.

The veteran lawyer, parliamentarian and former Union Minister Jethmalani passed away at his residence on Sunday, just six days short of his 96th birthday.

Jethmalani was one of the highest-paid lawyers in the Supreme Court and was considered as a doyen of criminal law.

Jethmalani became a member of Rajya Sabha in 1988 and later served as the law minister and urban development minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet. He was also appointed as the Chairman of Bar Council of India. (ANI)