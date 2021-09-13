Former President Giani Zail Singh's grandson Inderjeet Singh joins BJP

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Grandson of former President Giani Zail Singh, Inderjeet Singh, on Monday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, MP Dushyant Gautam and BJP national spokesperson RP Singh.



Speaking on the occasion, Gautam said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government has received trust from all the people of the country and especially from the people of Punjab.

"PM Modi not only ensured punishment for the miscreants of 1984 riots but is also resolved to punish those who disrespected Sri Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab, unlike the Punjab government that came into power with this very promise but did nothing," he stated.

Puri also welcomed Singh to the party and said that this addition will give strength to the party. "Many Central government schemes have not been implemented in Punjab and the state government is going through internal rife," he stated.

"We will hold a long discussion on what all works have to be done for the state and will also take your guidance on it," he added.

Meanwhile, Singh expressed his happiness on joining the party and fulfilling his grandfather's dream. "I was an actor before and while I was making my career, my grandfather called me and told me to meet former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee," he said.

"Though I did not join BJP at that time, he always wanted me to join this party as we all know that how the Congress behaved with him despite his faithfulness," he added. (ANI)

