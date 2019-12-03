Former public servant's mobile seized on court's order for causing interruption in proceedings

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): A special court on Monday seized a mobile phone from a former public servant after he was seen using it and taking calls during the proceedings in a corruption case.

Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann passed the direction, saying that the accused, Ombir Singh, currently on bail, caused an interruption in the ongoing proceedings by using his phone, which was a violation of an administrative order of the court.

"At this stage, while the order is being dictated, the accused is seen using his mobile phone in the Courtroom by taking calls which have caused an interruption in the Court proceedings. The use of the mobile phone in the Court during proceedings is a violation of an administrative order of the Court. Naib Court (court staff) attached with the court is directed to seize the mobile phone of the accused against proper receipt," the judge said.The court was recording the prosecution's evidence against the accused.Singh was arrested by the CBI in September, 2015 for the offence punishable under section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and section 13(1)(d) (by corrupt or illegal means, obtaining for himself or for any other person any valuable thing or pecuniary advantage) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was later granted bail by the court. (ANI)