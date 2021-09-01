Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam's wife Vijayalakshmi passes away

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 1 (ANI): Vijayalakshmi Panneerselvam, wife of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) coordinator O Panneerselvam died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday.



According to the statement issued by Gem hospital in Chennai, Vijayalakshmi (66) who was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past 10 days passed away at 6.45 am on Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack.

"Vijayalakshmi was supposed to be discharged today. Suddenly, in the early morning, she suffered a heart attack and passed away," said the hospital.

The funeral is scheduled to take place on Thursday at Panneerselvam's native town Periyakulam.

Meanwhile, DMK chief and Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, and former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala visited the hospital on Wednesday to pay their condolences. (ANI)

