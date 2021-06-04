Former Telangana minister Etela Rajender resigns from TRS, likely to join BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): Former Telangana Minister Etela Rajender resigned from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party on Friday following his differences with the party. Sources said he is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.



While addressing reporters, former Telangana Minister Rajender said, "I have resigned from the TRS party and will submit my resignation as Huzurnagar MLA to the Speaker of Telangana Assembly soon."

Rajender stated that there were differences between him and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao which have been going on for the last 5 years. He said, "I have been insulted on several occasions. I am a leader in Telangana and not a slave to the TRS Party." He further mentioned that Pragati Bhawan (Chief Minister's campus/ office) should be called a 'slave Bhavan'.

He said all further steps will be taken after discussing with the people and the leaders of his constituency Huzurnagar. Denying all the allegations against him regarding the land grabbing case, Etela demanded a proper Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and if found guilty, then any action can be taken against him.

A few days back, Etela Rajender had met Bharatiya Janata Party's National President Jagat Prakash Nadda ago at his residence. Regarding the same, Etela Rajender said that he will be having talks with his fellow leaders and common people to take any further decision. After allegations of land grabbing popped up against Etela Rajender, the then Health Minister was sacked from the ministry recently.

If sources are to be believed, this former Telangana minister is likely to join BJP soon.

Earlier in May, a land grabbing case came into the limelight wherein a few farmers had levelled allegations against Rajender for grabbing around 20 acres of land in Achampet and Hakimpet of Medak district without prior permission. (ANI)