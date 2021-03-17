Former Union Minister Dilip Gandhi passes away in Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and former union minister Dilip Gandhi passed away on Wednesday at a private hospital in Delhi on Wednesday.



Gandhi, 70, who had tested positive for COVID-19 was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to extend his condolences.

"He'll be remembered for his rich contributions to community service and helping the poor. He made numerous efforts to strengthen BJP in Maharashtra. Condolences to his family and supporters," PM tweeted.

Gandhi was a three-time MP from Ahmednagar South Lok Sabha constituency. He was first elected in 1999 and re-elected in 2009 and 2014. He was the Minister of State for Shipping in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee- led central government.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. (ANI)

