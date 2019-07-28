Former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy dies at 77

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy died at a hospital in Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday. He was 77. He was recently diagnosed with pneumonia and was admitted to the hospital, where he died at 1.28 am.

Mr Reddy has been a parliamentarian since 1984. During his political career, Mr Reddy served as a Lok Sabha MP five times and was elected to the Rajya Sabha twice.

President Ram Nath Kovind called Jaipal Reddy "a thinking person's politician" in his condolence message. "Sorry to hear of the passing of Shri S. Jaipal Reddy, former Union Minister. He was a thinking person's politician and an outstanding parliamentarian. My condolences to his family and many associates," he tweeted from his official handle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while condoling Mr Reddy's death, said the former union minister was an articulate speaker and an effective administrator. Shri Jaipal Reddy had years of experience in public life. He was respected as an articulate speaker and effective administrator. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this hour of grief: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 28, 2019 We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy. A senior Congress leader, he served as an LS MP 5 times, an RS MP 2 times and as an MLA 4 times.

We hope his family and friends find strength in their time of grief. pic.twitter.com/3BHVc07OYA — Congress (@INCIndia) July 28, 2019 I’m sorry to hear about the sad demise of former Union Minister & veteran Congress leader Shri Jaipal Reddy Garu. An outstanding parliamentarian, great son of Telangana, he dedicated his entire life towards public service. My deepest condolences to his family & friends. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 28, 2019 Mr Reddy's funeral will take place in Hyderabad on Monday.