Former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy dies at 77

Last Updated: Sun, Jul 28, 2019 11:37 hrs
Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy died at a hospital in Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday. He was 77. He was recently diagnosed with pneumonia and was admitted to the hospital, where he died at 1.28 am.

Mr Reddy has been a parliamentarian since 1984. During his political career, Mr Reddy served as a Lok Sabha MP five times and was elected to the Rajya Sabha twice.

President Ram Nath Kovind called Jaipal Reddy "a thinking person's politician" in his condolence message. "Sorry to hear of the passing of Shri S. Jaipal Reddy, former Union Minister. He was a thinking person's politician and an outstanding parliamentarian. My condolences to his family and many associates," he tweeted from his official handle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while condoling Mr Reddy's death, said the former union minister was an articulate speaker and an effective administrator.

Mr Reddy's funeral will take place in Hyderabad on Monday.

