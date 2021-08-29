Former Unitech promoters shifted to Mumbai prisons from Tihar

Sandeep Goel, Director General of Tihar Prisons, said that Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra both were taken under police escort to Mumbai by train on Saturday morning. "They reached Mumbai and were lodged in the respective jails there in the early hours of Sunday," Goel said.

In the meantime, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has initiated inquiry about the conduct of the Tihar Jail Superintendent and other staff for conniving with the Chandra brothers to flout the court orders and undermine its jurisdiction.

On Thursday, Supreme Court had ordered that former Unitech promoters --Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra -- be immediately shifted from the Tihar Jail here to separate jails in Mumbai.

The apex court order came after Enforcement Directorate claimed the brothers were conducting business from inside in connivance with the prison staff.

The financial investigating agency had also alleged it had unearthed a "secret underground office" in Delhi being operated by the erstwhile Unitech founder Ramesh Chandra and visited by his sons Sanjay and Ajay while on parole or bail.

The top court had also directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to personally hold an inquiry about the conduct of the Tihar Jail Superintendent and other staff for conniving with them to flout the court orders and undermine its jurisdiction.

Delhi Police chief had been directed to submit a report to the court within four weeks.

The ED is probing money laundering charges against the Chandras and Unitech Ltd.

The agency told apex court that Sanjay and Ajay have rendered the entire judicial custody meaningless as they have been freely communicating, instructing their officials and disposing of properties from inside the jail in connivance with the prison staff there.

Sanjay and Ajay, who are in jail since August 2017, are accused of siphoning off home buyers' money.

In October 2017, apex court had asked the two brothers to deposit Rs 750 crore with the apex court registry by December 31, 2017.

The case pertains to a criminal case filed initially after one complaint was lodged in 2015 which was followed by multiple complaints by 173 other home buyers of Unitech projects -- 'Wild Flower Country' and 'Anthea Project' -- located in Gurugram.

Delhi police had claimed 67 FIRs have been filed in the matter.

--IANS

sk/skp/