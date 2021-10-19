Former UP Assembly Speaker passes away

He was an MLA from Didarganj constituency in Azamgarh.

Rajbhar, 70, was the speaker of the UP Assembly in the BSP government between 2007 and 2012.

Lucknow, Oct 19 (IANS) Former Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA, Sukhdev Rajbhar died here on Monday night following a prolonged illness.

Rajbhar, a mild-mannered politician, was one of the most respected leaders in the BSP and his tenure as Speaker was without any controversies.

In August, he had written a letter to BSP president Mayawati saying that he wished to retire from active politics. His son had joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the letter was seen as a fallout of that.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over Rajbhar's demise and said that he always raised issues related to the poor and backward classes.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit also mourned the demise of Rajbhar.

"Former speaker of UP Vidhan Sabha, Sukhdev Rajbhar's death is an irreparable loss. My condolences to the bereaved family. May his soul rest in peace. His political life dedicated to social justice will always inspire others."

--IANS

amita/shs