Former UP CM Kalyan Singh admitted to Lucknow's SGPGI

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh was shifted to ICU at Sanjay Gandhi Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow on Sunday evening.



In an official statement, Sanjay Gandhi PGI said, "Kalyan Singh had been feeling unwell for almost two weeks. His blood pressure and pulse rate are normal but he is not fully conscious. Keeping in mind his many existing ailments, he has been kept in the Intensive Care Unit of Critical Care Medicine."

Kalyan Singh was admitted to Lucknow's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital on Saturday night.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Singh, who was also a former Chief Minister of the state.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also visited Lucknow's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital to meet ailing former UP Chief Minister and BJP leader Kalyan Singh Singh was admitted to the hospital late last night. (ANI)

