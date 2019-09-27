Former UP CM Kalyan Singh appears before CBI Special Court in Babri Masjid demolition case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Former chief minister and BJP leader Kalyan Singh on Friday appeared before a Special CBI court in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case.



"The CBI court had summoned me today, so I am going there. I have always respected the court and will continue to do so," he said.

The court had earlier asked the CBI to submit a report stating that BJP leader Singh is no longer on an incumbent constitutional position. This comes after the CBI filed an application in the court seeking an order to produce the former Governor in the court in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

On September 9, Singh had rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after completing his term as the Governor of Rajasthan, a post which had accorded him immunity.

Singh was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh when the 16th century Babri Masjid was razed on December 6 in 1992. Besides Kalyan Singh, LK Advani, Uma Bharti, and Murli Manohar Joshi are also accused in the case. (ANI)

