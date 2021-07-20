Former UP CM Kalyan Singh remains 'unstable'

Lucknow, July 20 (IANS) The condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh remains 'unstable' and he has been put on non-invasive ventilation at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

According to a bulletin issued by the hospital on Tuesday, "The condition of Kalyan Singh is unstable. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert consultants. He has been kept on non-invasive ventilation due to respiratory worsening."