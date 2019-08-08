Former UP DGP booked for alleged attempt to grab land

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A case has been registered against former Uttar Pradesh DGP Jagmohan Yadav and 60-65 unknown individuals for rioting, cheating, criminal intimidation, and criminal trespass in a complaint pertaining to alleged attempts of land grab.



The complainant, Vijay Singh Yadav, has alleged that the former DGP and others were attempting to illegally grab his land.

"The complainant alleged that there were attempts to illegally grab his land and he is being cheated by the DGP. The investigation is being done in the matter," said Vikrantveer Singh, SP Rural Lucknow.

FIR has been lodged under sections IPC 147 ( rioting), IPC 148(Rioting, armed with deadly weapon), IPC 419(cheating by personation), IPC 420(Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.), IPC 447(criminal trespass), IPC 504(Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), IPC 506( criminal intimidation) at Goshainganj Police Station. (ANI)

