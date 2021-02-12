Former UP engineer, wife charge sheeted for sexual abuse of minors

A CBI official here said that the agency filed a charge sheet against Rambhawan and his wife Durgawati, who were arrested last year in connection with the case, before a court in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district.

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed charge sheet against former Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department junior engineer and his wife in connection with its probe into the sexual abuse case of clildren.

Rambhawan was arrested on the charge of sexually exploiting around 50 minors in 10 years and selling video clips and photographs of his sexual acts on the dark net to paedophiles across the globe.

According to the CBI, the matter was brought to the notice of the agency sometime last year.

He was arrested from UP's Banda district and the CBI team during searches had recovered eight mobile phones, around Rs 8 lakh in cash, sex toys, laptop, and other digital evidence carrying huge quantity of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

A case was then registered against unidentified persons suspected of sexually abusing minors in Banda, Chitrakoot and Hamirpur districts.

The CBI in a statement had said: "It was further alleged that these photographs and video films containing child sexual abuse material were published and transmitted by the accused using the facility of internet. It was also alleged that the accused used the dark web for sale, transmission and sharing of such CSAM content with other individuals."

The CBI on December 29 last year also arrested his wife Durgawati from Banda for trying to influence and manipulate the prime witnesses in the case against her husband.

The official said that the "scrutiny of his emails had revealed that he was allegedly in constant touch with several individuals (both Indian and foreign nationals) for the purpose of sharing child sexual abuse material".

The official claimed that the accused had allegedly created and shared huge quantity of child sexual abusive material, over the years, through the internet using various social media platforms and websites over darknet etc.

The official said that after investigation including statements of male victims aged between 4 to 22 years and medical and forensic examination of victims and accused and other digital evidences, a charge sheet was filed against the accused.

The CBI, along with a team of doctors from AIIMS which included two women doctors, had visited Chitrakoot, which is the native place of the junior engineer.

