Former UP minister arrested in triple talaq case

Bashir who was arrested late on Thursday night, had filed a petition in the court for anticipatory bail which was rejected.

Agra (UP), Aug 20 (IANS) Former UP minister Chaudhary Bashir has been arrested in the triple talaq case in Agra.

Nagma, a resident of Karim Nagar, had filed a triple talaq case against the former minister at Mantola police station on July 31.

According to Nagma, she was married to Chaudhary Bashir on November 11, 2012 and they have two sons. She accused him of harassing her mentally and physically.

Nagma told reporters that on July 23, she received information that Chaudhary Bashir was preparing to marry for the sixth time and when she went to her in-laws' house to confront him, the former minister abused her and threw her out of the house by giving triple talaq.

On her complaint to the Senior Superintendent of Police, a case of triple talaq was registered against the former minister at Mantola police station.

Police said that the former minister was absconding since the case was registered and the police was looking for him.

The former minister then submitted an anticipatory bail application in the sessions court through his advocate.

Additional district government counsel (ADGC) Radha Krishna Gupta presented the criminal history of more than a dozen cases registered against the former minister in various police stations and said that the offense of the accused is of serious nature.

SP (rural) Venkat Ashok said that Bashir has been arrested and further legal action will be taken. He said that the criminal history of the accused speaks for itself. "He is accused for crime under Section 302, 307 and other provisions of IPC," he said.

--IANS

amita/rs