Former US Ambassador to Kabul tests positive for COVID-19 after evacuation

Washington [US], September 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Former US Acting Ambassador to Afghanistan Ross Wilson, who was evacuated earlier this week from the country, tested positive for COVID-19, media reported on Wednesday.



Wilson currently has very mild symptoms, similar to the common cold, Politico reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The diplomat, who spent the last couple of weeks in Kabul helping to evacuate US citizens and vulnerable Afghans, left the country on Monday on the last C-17 plane along with US Army Major General Chris Donahue.

In June, the US Embassy in Kabul saw a major COVID-19 outbreak with more than 150 infections among its staff and at least one death. (ANI/Sputnik)