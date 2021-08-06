Former village head gunned down in Bihar's Samastipur

Shashinath Jha went to Bhakhari Bujurg village under Musrigharari police station for a panchayat called to settle a dispute, but as it was going on, four to five armed men opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

Patna, Aug 6 (IANS) With panchayat elections approaching in Bihar, cases of political violence have started emerging, with a former village head gunned down in Samastipur district on Friday.

The attackers fired more than 15 rounds and 5 bullets hit Jha.

The accused fled from the spot amid chaos generated by their attack as people sought to escape the spot.

Afterwards, a large number of villagers assembled there and shut down the main market of Musrigharari block, demanding the arrest of attackers.

"We have registered FIR under sections of murder and criminal conspiracy against 5 persons. We have identified them on the basis of statements of villagers present at the Panchayat. Further investigation is on," investigating order Ravi P. Sharma said.

--IANS

ajk/vd