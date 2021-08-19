Former youth Congress president of Odisha passes away

Sangram, son of former Odisha Congress president Jayadev Jena was undergoing treatment due to post-Covid complications. He was under ECMO support for the past several weeks, his younger brother Manoj Jena said.

Bhubaneswar, Aug 19 (IANS) Sangram Jena, former youth Congress president of Odisha passed away while under treatment in a private hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Sangram had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha poll in 2014 from the Bhadrak constituency. Many political leaders across the party line expressed deep sorrow at the untimely demise of Sangram.

"The untimely demise of dynamic youth leader, Bapi (Sangram Keshari Jena) has left the State Congress family shocked. My prayers and thoughts are with former OPCC president Jayadev Jena and his familya, State Congress president Niranjan Patnaik said.

"I am deeply painful on the demise of Odisha Youth Congress President Shri Sangram Jena. He was a warrior of Congress. His loss is irreparable to his family and to the party. My deepest condolences to his family and friends Let us all stand with his family at the time of grief," senior Congress leader Chella Kumar tweeted.

Odisha BJP vice president Bhrugu Baxipatra, BJD leader Rohit Pujari has also condoled the passing away of Jena.

Sangram's mortal remains will be brought to Odisha this evening and then preceded to Congress Bhawan, where leaders will pay last tributes to him.

