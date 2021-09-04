'Fortnite' to host big season-ending event on Sep 12: Report

In the 'Operation: Sky Fire' event, which takes place on September 12 at 4 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), users will be able to team up with 15 friends and undertake a secret mission.

San Francisco, Sep 4 (IANS) As the current Fortnite season will wrap up in a little over a week, Epic Games is planning to host a season-ending event on September 12.

You and your squad will "join a strike team and sneak aboard the Mothership to deliver IO's final message to the invading aliens," reports Engadget.

As with other Fortnite season blowouts, users will only have one chance to experience this for themselves. They can queue up and reserve their spot 30 minutes before it all goes down.

With the season ending soon, it's worth taking care of some other Fortnite business. You should spend all your bars before the stash resets, the report said.

Helpfully, residents and vending machines on the island are offering major discounts during Bargain Bin Wild Week, which starts on September 9, it added.

Any battle stars or alien artefacts you don't exchange by the end of the season "will be automatically redeemed for rewards and styles starting with the earliest available unlocks," Epic said.

