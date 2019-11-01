Foundation day card row: Isn't Deendayal Upadhyay son of the soil, asks BJP leader

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India] Nov 1 (ANI): Aiming pot shots at Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Government, BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma questioned whether the Madhya Pradesh government considers Deendayal Upadhyay a son of the soil or not.

The Madhya Pradesh government courted controversy after it replaced the Foundation Day card bearing a picture of Upadhyay.



Sharma told ANI, "This government is full of hatred, even if the card had Deendayal's picture on it was there any need to replace it? Isn't Deendayal Upadhyay son of this soil? son of India?".

"The cards distributed to the people were replaced with the new cards, Kamal Nath govt is narrow-minded, the cards got distributed due to negligence, and the govt. should not have acted in a hasty way", he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Manak Agarwal defended the state government and informed that the Deputy Collector of Hosangabad, Devaki Nandan has been suspended.

"The Deputy Collector acted like a RSS worker, a show-cause notice has been served to him and has been suspended", he added. (ANI)

