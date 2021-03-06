Foundation laying ceremony of Samata Purushottam Agrawal Cancer Hospital and Research Institute takes place in Haryana

Hisar (Haryana) [India], March 6 (ANI): The foundation laying ceremony of Samata Purushottam Agrawal Cancer Hospital and Research Institute took place on Friday evening on Agroha medical college campus in Hisar.



Gracing the occasion of the foundation laying ceremony, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader DP Vats said, "This is a major achievement during the tenure of President of Agroha Medical College Steering Committee (Maharaja Agrasen Medical Education and Scientific Research Society) and former Cabinet Minister of Haryana, Savitri Jindal. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is committed to providing modern healthcare facilities to every citizen."

Lok Sabha MP from Sirsa, Sunita Duggal was also present on the occasion and said: "Agroha Medical College has been beneficial to the Sirsa parliamentary constituency also. This cancer hospital will be very much helpful to cure people of the area."

Co-founder and Vice-Chairperson of Ajanta Pharma Limited, Madhusudan Agrawal expressed his gratitude to the former Chairperson of the Maharaja Agrasen Medical college management, OP Jindal, and said, "With the inspiration of philanthropist and Chairperson of Ajanta Pharma Limited, Purushottam Agrawal, the 70,000 square meters land area of the new cancer hospital campus in Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha in Hisar will be operational by November 2022".

President of Maharaja Agrasen medical college, Savitri Jindal said: "This cancer hospital is a great contribution by Purushottam Agrawal and Madhusudan Agrawal, to benefit more than 2 crore people of Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan. I am thankful to the Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Health Minister Anil Vij for extending their support for this noble cause."

The director of the Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Gitika Duggal, congratulated her team of the college and said, "The college achieved a number of milestones under the leadership of Savitri Jindal and performed well during COVID-19 pandemic."

The Mamta and Madhusudan Agrawal Foundation have taken this major initiative with the technical support of the Tata Memorial Center. The cancer hospital will be a 50-bed modern cancer treatment and care center. The cost of construction would be about Rs 60 crores. (ANI)

