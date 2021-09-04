Foundation stone laid for first-ever EV charging station in Meghalaya

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) has laid the foundation stone for the first-ever Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS) in Meghalaya at its office complex at Lapalang, Shillong.



According to an official release, the EVCS is being developed under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) and Electric Vehicles (FAME) India Scheme Phase-II.

Under this scheme, POWERGRID shall be developing 11 EVCS in Shillong city (5 Public EVCS and 6 at government establishments). Each station shall have four 15 kW DC-001 Chargers and one 100 kW CCS-2/CHAdeMO Charger (dual gun) making it 66 charging points in Shillong city.

Out of the 11 locations, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed for 4 locations which include POWERGRID Office Complex at Lapalang, MTC Ware House at Demthring, MTC Parking Lot at Police Bazar and Polo Parking Lot at Polo, the release said.

POWERGRID has developed itself as one of the market leaders in EVCS business and has its presence in major cities of India like Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, Gurugram and Kochi.

POWERGRID has presently 172,154 km of transmission lines, 262 Sub-stations and more than 446,940 MVA of transformation capacity. With the adoption of the latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, POWERGRID has been able to maintain average transmission system availability of 99 per cent, it added. (ANI)

