Foundation stone of India's 'largest' hockey stadium laid in Odisha

The new stadium named after noted freedom fighter Birsa Munda will be the 2nd venue for the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 matches.

Bhubaneswar, Feb 16 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of an international hockey stadium in Rourkela in Sundergarh district, which will be India's largest of its kind when completed.

The stadium spread over 15 acres of land on the Biju Patnaik University of Technology campus will seat over 20,000 spectators, apart from providing them various facilities.

"The spirit of hockey is in the soil, air and water of Sundergarh district, which has now found a place on the world sports map. It is a matter of pleasure that Rourkela city has been nominated for the 2023 hockey World Cup venue," Patnaik said while addressing a gathering at the BPUT ground.

The stadium is adjacent to the Rourkela air strip, from where commercial flights are expected to start soon.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of astroturfs in all 17 blocks of the district to nurture hockey talent.

Patnaik also inaugurated projects entailing an expenditure of Rs 835 crore and laid the foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 4,080 crore.

