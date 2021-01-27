Four Army jawans injured in grenade attack by terrorists in J-K's Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 27 (ANI): Four soldiers sustained splinter injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade on the Indian Army's road opening party in the Shamshipura area of Khanabal in Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.



According to an official statement of Defence Public relations officer (PRO), Srinagar the incident took place at 10:15 am during Army's road opening party's sanitisation drill.

"Terrorists lobbed a grenade on Army's Road Opening Party during the sanitisation drill at 1015 hours today in Shamshipura area of Khanabal in Kulgam. Four soldiers sustained splinter injuries. They have been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital," said Defence PRO, Srinagar in a statement.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

