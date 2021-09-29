Four burglars arrested in Delhi

According to the police, they received a complaint of burglary on September 18. According to the complainant, her house was burgled in her absence.

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have arrested four people on the charges of burgling several houses in the national capital.

After registering her complaint, the police immediately constituted a team of six policemen and started analyzing footage of the CCTVs installed close to the place of incidence.

Through CCTV footage, the team noticed four boys, identified as -- Nitin, resident of Ambedkar Colony, Chhatarpur Pahari, Anoop, Irfan and Ashu, all three residents of Kapashera Gaon, who were seen roaming recklessly carrying a polybag.

When the footage was shown to the complainant, she identified the bag that was stolen from her house. On analyzing other cameras installed on Ravidas Marg, it came to notice that the alleged persons took an auto whose registration number was identified.

"Through its handy sources, the team found itself able to know the key facts that the accused persons used to live in Mehrauli but now, they are residing somewhere in Ambedkar Colony at Andheria Mor," the police said.

The police team introduced themselves as counterparts of MCD and checked the suspected houses in the densely populated colony and finally one accused person Nitin was apprehended. He revealed the identity of three others and they were also arrested from their residences.

On sustained interrogation, all the accused disclosed that they were addicted to alcohol and smoking and used to target unmanned accommodations to steal valuable articles. Further, accused Ashu, Irfan and Anoop disclosed that they came in contact with Nitin who was already involved in other offences.

The police have recovered two bangles made of gold, one gold chain, four pairs of silver anklets, and four pairs of silver toe rings from their possession.

Of the four accused, Nitin and Anoop had prior records of burglary and theft. The police have registered a case and further probe is on.

