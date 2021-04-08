Four cops suspended over Nawada hooch tragedy

Nawada SP D.S. Savlaram has confirmed the development, saying that ASI Devendra Kumar, ASI Sanjay Kumar, Head Constable Ratan Rajak and Constable Mukesh Kumar Singh were found guilty during the SIT probe in connection with the incident.

Patna, April 8 (IANS) At least four policemen in Bihar were suspended on Thursday in connection with the hooch tragedy in Nawada district on March 29, in which 15 persons had died and 4 others lost their eyesight.

"These cops have already been facing the departmental inquiries pertaining to their various illegal activities and now they are found guilty of having alleged links with the manufacturers of the poisonous hooch," Savlaram added.

The SIT on Tuesday arrested Suraj Chaudhery alias Karku Chaudhery, Pappu Yadav, Anil Chaudhery and Manti Devi.

As many as 15 persons died and 4 others lost their eyesight after consuming poisonous liquor in Nawada district on the occasion of Holi, on March 29.

In the wake of the incident, Bihar government had earlier suspended an SHO, Excise Inspector and Chowkidar for their "callous" attitude.

