Four cyber criminals held by Delhi Police; duped people by offering food brands' franchise

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested four cyber fraudsters associated with 126 cyber-fraud incidents across 16 states, the officials informed on Sunday.



According to Delhi Police, they have duped people with over Rs 1.1 crore in the name of offering dealerships of iconic food brands to aspiring businessmen. The fraudsters created multiple websites and offered the issuance of franchises to people.

"A business aspirant, Rishika Garg, came across a website offering dealerships of food brands. Immediately, she connected with the website and completed the documentation process in order to buy the franchise. Over a period of two months, she paid around Rs 11.74 lakhs. Later, she was again asked to pay Rs 1.6 lakh and realised that she was being cheated by these fraudsters," Delhi Police said.

Further, the police informed that Rishika filed a case and the CyPAD Unit took up the investigation.

During the investigation process, it was found that the fraudsters were using multiple bank accounts and a large number of bogus SIM cards were used in more than 36 smartphones to cheat people in different states of India.

The CyPAD team conducted the investigation at various places in India including Bihar, Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi. "An accused Vikas revealed that he used to switch the locations between Bihar and Ludhiana while working with his relatives, Vinod and Santosh. Vikas took Vinay's help for the technical support because he was working as CEO with an IT company," the officials informed.

All four accused promoted the websites with the help of Google ads.

Police began arresting the cyber fraudsters on August 27 and still investigating others.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

