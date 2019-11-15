Four day international children festival begins in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): The four-day 'Anjali' International Children's Festival for differently-abled children commenced in Bhubaneswar.

The annual festival which started on Children's Day (November 14) was organised by the chief convener of Odisha State Disability Network, Smruti Mohapatra.

Children from across the country participated in the festival. Cultural programmes were organised for them."I have especially come from Sikkim to participate in 'Anjali' festival. We have dance competition in which I am participating so really looking forward to it. In total fifteen people have come here with me. Some have a speaking problem while some have a walking issue. This festival is really important for differently-abled people," a child named Urmila, who was present at the carnival told ANI.People dressed in colourful traditional clothes were seen dancing at the festival. Children were seen carrying placards and banner that read, "Anjali International International Children's Festival.A professor named Mrinal Chatterjee said," I am associated with 'Anjali' since the beginning of the festival. It started one decade back. Our institution and the students are also involved since the beginning. This festival is one unique festival probably in the entire country which showcases children who are differently-abled. This kind of exposure boosts their confidence." (ANI)