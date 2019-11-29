Four Delhi BJP MPs target Kejriwal govt during debate on unauthorised colonies bill in Parliament

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): BJP MPs from Delhi on Thursday targeted Arvind Kejriwal government during debate on the bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi, saying it had not been able to get the mapping done of these colonies which would have paved the way for people getting right to register their properties.

Four of seven Lok Sabha MPs of the party from Delhi - Ramesh Bidhuri, Manoj Tiwari, Parvesh Sahib Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi - took part in the debate on National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Bill, 2019 and hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision to bring the legislation which would benefit over 40 lakh people.

Bidhuri, BJP MP from South Delhi, said DDA failed to provide homes for fast-growing population of Delhi and had taken the land of farmers at cheap rates.He said AAP government was formed in 2015 and it failed to create a layout plan for the unauthorised colonies and kept asking for more time.Bidhuri also accused Congress of failing to take steps to regularise unauthorised colonies during their 15-year rule. "Kejriwal government had four years to do it. AAP and Congress have been exposed," he said.Bidhuri faced interruptions from opposition members following his remarks pertaining to a former chief minister of Delhi and the present chief minister.The MP said BJP government had brought metro to Delhi and it was inaugurated when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister.Manoj Tiwari, who is MP from North East Delhi, said the residents of illegal colonies found it difficult to avail services of banks.He alleged that the Sheila Dikshit government had spent Rs 79 crore on advertisements during her rule of 15 years while Kejriwal government had spent close to Rs 400 crore in the last five years.He accused the AAP government of running "fake news factory" and trying to mislead people of Delhi.He also pointed to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's remarks that people from Bihar bought a ticket to Delhi for Rs 500 and returned after availing free treatment worth Rs 5 lakh and said that the Chief Minister had referred to migrants as "a burden"."It was a cheap statement," he said.Tiwari said political parties make a promise and then go to the elections but BJP was a party which goes to people after doing work.Referring to the sealing drive, he alleged that the Kejriwal government did not properly classify between commercial and residential roads.Stating that the move to provide relief to residents of unauthorised colonies was moved by the Prime Minister, he said that the Delhi Chief Minister had made remarks questioning the central government's sincerity and should feel ashamed.Tiwari said people of unauthorised colonies faced several problems and parents sometimes faced difficulty in the marriage of their daughters as they did not have registered property title.He said the efforts will be made that there was no unauthorised colony in Delhi. "Modi hai to mumkin hai (Difficult things are possible under Modi)," he said.Parvesh Sahib Singh, who is MP from West Delhi, said Modi government had taken the decision on providing relief to people of unauthorised colonies in keeping with the government's promise of `sabka saath, sabka vikas'.He said that the Modi government had abrogated Article 370 and the Ram Temple at Ayodhya will also be built when it is in power.The MP said that there was a Congress government in Delhi as well as at the Centre for 10 years but people in unauthorised colonies in Delhi did not get relief.Lekhi, who is MP from New Delhi, said BJP had fought the battle for the rights of people of Delhi."People staying in unauthorised colonies faced problems related to hygiene and ventilation due to low average incomes. Literacy rates were lower and but the proportion of working population was high and the bill will pave the way for better infrastructure and facilities to people," she said.The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Bill to provide ownership title to over 40 lakh people in unauthorised colonies in the national capital with Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri saying that the move will change the face of Delhi and "what could not be done in 11 years was being done in 30 days." (ANI)