Four drug peddlers held in Haryana, huge cache of contraband seized

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Haryana Police arrested four drug peddlers and seized a huge cache of contraband from their possession in Sirsa district of Punjab on Sunday.

In separate incidents of seizures and arrests, a total of 100 kilograms of chura post, over 12 kilograms of ganja and 20 gram of heroin having a combined market value of Rs 4 lakh was seized from the possession of the accused.



The accused have been identified as Laksham Singh, a resident of Mansa in Punjab, Vinod Kumar, Jitender Singh and Mohit Kumar, all residents of Sirsa district.

According to the police, Laksham was arrested from Bappa village with 100 kilograms of chura post, Vinod was held on charges of possessing 12 kilograms and 250-gram ganja.

"In a separate case, Anti Narcotic Cell team seized 20-gram heroin from two accused, Mohit Kumar and Jitender Singh. The contraband was recovered from the car of accused near Baba Bhuman Singh Chowk, Sirsa," the police said. '

Cases under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act have been registered against the accused in different police stations. (ANI)

