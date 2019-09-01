Four family members of former President left out of final NRC list

By Syeda Shabana Praveen

Kamrup (Assam) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Four members of the family of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed have been excluded from the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

"We belong to such a renowned family in the country, yet our names were excluded from the NRC. We are feeling humiliated," Sajid Ali Ahmed, a grandnephew of the fifth President, told ANI on Sunday.

Sajid is the grandson of late Ekramuddin Ahmed, brother of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, who died while in office in 1977. Apart from Sajid, his father Giauddin Ahmed, mother Akima and brother Wajid do not figure in the list.The family members, who live in Rangia area of Kamrup district, had submitted documents to the NRC authority after they were excluded from the draft list that came out in July."We were hopeful that our names will appear in the final NRC list. Unfortunately, we have been left out," Sajid said, adding that the family is hopeful of being declared Indian citizens.Sajid and his mother urged the authority to reconsider their case.Over 19 lakh people were excluded from the final NRC list that was published on Saturday. However, those excluded can still apply to the designated Foreigners' Tribunals within 120 days for their cases to be heard."A total of 3,11,21,004 persons are found eligible for inclusion in final NRC, leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims," NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela had said.The list is aimed at segregating Indian citizens living in Assam from those who had illegally entered the state from Bangladesh after 1971. (ANI)