Four garment shops gutted in Gurugram fire

The flames soon spread to four adjacent shops located in the area. Fire personnel upon receiving information, rushed to the spot with four fire tenders and doused the flames, the officials said on Tuesday.

Gurugram, April 13 (IANS) Garments worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes after a fire broke out at a shop located at Gurugram's Sector-14 around 9 p.m. on Monday.

The reason for the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

According to the fire officials, the entire operation took one hour. However, nobody was injured in the incident as the shops were closed at the time of the incident.

"We received information at around 9.15 p.m. on Monday. Four fire tenders were rushed to the place and brought the situation under control in one hour. Several teams of fire personnel were deployed in the fire-fighting and evacuation operations. The incident was likely to have been caused by an electric short-circuit," I.S. Kashyap, assistant divisional fire safety officer told IANS.

Earlier in April, the city reported three fire incidents. On April 3, around 700 illegal huts in Nathupur village in Gurugram were gutted. On April 7, Plywood and Sanitary showrooms were completely burned in a massive fire incident at Sadar Bazar area and on April 11, around 110 illegal shanties were gutted in Naharpur village. However, according to the fire officials, nobody were injured in these fire incidents.

--IANS

str/skp/