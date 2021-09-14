Four held for allegedly assaulting woman in Karnataka's Raichur

Raichur (Karnataka) [India], September 14 (ANI): The police on Monday arrested four accused for allegedly assaulting a woman seen in a viral video in Shahpura area in Karnataka's Raichur.



According to Raichur Superintendent of Police (SP), B Veedamurthy, the incident in the video took place in the outskirts of Shahpur city, where a woman was seen begging in front of some men who were allegedly assaulting her.

The SP also informed that this was an old video and the incident happened around nine months ago as per the information.

Speaking to reporters on the case, the SP said the case would be registered at Shahapur city station and the investigation into the matter is underway.

"Currently, the identity of the woman in the video has not been identified. If her identity would be found then a complaint will be received from her side. Otherwise, a 'suo moto' complaint will be filed," said the SP.

"Three teams of police officers have been formed in connection with the incident. The police department has taken the case very seriously," he added.

Currently, four suspects have been arrested and the final report would be submitted to the court soon. (ANI)

