Four held for allegedly raping minor Dalit girl in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 20 (IANS) Four youths, including the victim's boyfriend, were taken into custody for an allegedly raping a 17-year-old Dalit girl in Kerala's Kozhikode, police said on Wednesday.

The incident, according to the complaint made by the victim two days back, took place on October 3, when she, along with her 'lover' and three other friends, went to a tourist centre in Kozhikode.