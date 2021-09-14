Four held for armed robbery in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area

According to the police, the accused -- Parvez, Paresh Patel, Seema Shadmon, and Abdul Shakur -- robbed an amount of Rs 64,15,000, however, so far only 17.48 lakh has been recovered.

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have arrested four people who robbed a shop on Saturday at Kucha Ghashi Ram, in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area.

The victim, in his complaint, said that three unknown people barged into his shop when he was present along with his colleagues on September 11. One of the accused was carrying a pistol while the other one had a knife.

"They threatened us to be quiet and the third person robbed Rs 10 Lakh from Almirah and also a bag containing cash and ran away," the complainant said. The police, accordingly, lodged an FIR under relevant sections in PS Lahori Gate and initiated an investigation into the incident.

After analyzing more than 200 CCTV footages in the vicinity of the incident site, call details of the victim's employees, and details of suspected persons, the police got to know about Paresh Patel, an employee of the complainant, who disclosed that he was playing a key role in the robbery. He was then arrested.

As per Paresh's disclosure, his associates Seema, 39, and her husband Abdul Shakur, 42, were arrested and robbed amount of Rs 10 lakh was recovered. Later, their co-accused Parvez, 35, was also arrested from Shastri Nagar and part of robbed amount Rs 7.48 lakh and the weapon used in the crime, a dagger, was also recovered.

The police informed that efforts are on to trace other associates involved in the crime and to recover the remaining robbed amount.

