Four held in Gurugram on murder charges

The arrested individuals have been identified as Navin alias Kanchi, Harish alias Bhaman, Paramjeet alias Susu and Yaman alias Baiya. They are residents of Khodi village in Rewari district.

Gurugram, June 17 (IANS) Four persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a 4-year-old child Bhavya and injuring his father Praveen by opening fire in Pataudi village in Gurugram.

The accused were arrested by a team of the crime branch unit Farrukhnagar of the Gurugram police from a Rewari village on Thursday after a tip-off.

"The culprits disclosed before the police that the victim Praveen had a quarrel with Harish after having liquor a few days ago. To take revenge for the incident from Praveen they had committed the crime and fled the spot," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police, told IANS.

The culprits will be taken on police remand to recover the motorcycle and arms used in the crime, he said.

The incident took place on Wednesday.

Soon after the incident, the family members of the victims immediately took the injured father-son duo to a trauma centre in Rewari where Bhavya succumbed to his injuries while Praveen is still undergoing treatment.

--IANS

str/pgh/bg