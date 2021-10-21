Four historic places in T'gana illuminated on Covid milestone

Warangal Fort and Ramappa temple, which was inscribed as the World Heritage Site of UNESCO in July, were also lit up.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) illuminated Charminar and Golconda Fort in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad, Oct 21 (IANS) Four historic places in Telangana were illuminated on Thursday to highlight India reaching a milestone of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccinations.

Earlier in the day, Union Culture and Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy visited Ramappa temple in Mulugu district and unveiled the World Heritage Site plaque.

Accompanied by Telangana's Tourism Minister Srinivas Goud, he also inaugurated public amenities at the 13th century temple.

In remarks on the occasion, Reddy noted that this temple is the first World Heritage Site from Telangana. He said this inscription was recognition of the ingenious brilliance and architectural prowess of the Kakatiyas.

He said the temple stands as a testimony to the highest level of creative, artistic and engineering talents of the Kaktiya era.

The central minister also visited Thousand Pillar Temple at Hanamkonda. He said the temple is a testament to the greatest arts of the Kakatiyas.

He tweeted that a huge monolith Nandi made up of black basalt stone is noteworthy and described the site as an iconic destination for tourism in Telangana.

