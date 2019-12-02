Four IIITs already offering dual degree courses: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday said that four centrally funded Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) are offering dual degree courses.

They are Allahabad, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Kancheepuram centres.

The Minister, in his reply to an unstarred question raised in this regard in Parliament, said: "Four IIITs are already offering dual degree courses. In the rest of the 21 IIITs infrastructure is developing and hence they are not able to introduce dual degree courses. The Board of Governors of these IIITs are empowered to start new courses, including dual degree courses." (ANI)



