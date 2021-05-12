Four in child care centre found Covid infected, sent to healthcare center

As per the government, one boy and three girls at the Sanskar Ashram, where 42 girls and 25 boys are staying, had contracted the virus and were sent to the Covid Care facility and are recovering.

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Four children in Delhi government-run child care homes were found Covid-infected and have been sent to healthcare centes for treatment, the state government said on Wednesday.

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who inspected the Ashram, said that children are being provided better facilities.

"I am happy to know that children are being provided good quality food, healthy balanced diet, quality education and television facilities are available... and in view of the danger of coronavirus, medical facilities are being provided to them," he added.

Both these homes located in the Sanskar Ashram campus are under the Department of Women and Child Development. Orphans, homeless and needy children are sent here on the basis of the recommendations of the Child Welfare Committee.

--IANS

pd/vd