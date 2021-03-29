Four, including child, killed in road accident in UP's Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 29 (ANI): At least four people, including a child, died in a collision between a pickup vehicle and a car near IP College in Dariyapur.



The pickup vehicle was taking a U-turn when the incident took place.

After the incident, District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) arrived at the spot to investigate the matter. Those who sustained injuries in the incident have been admitted to a nearby hospital and police personnel are present there.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

