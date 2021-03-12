Four injured in lightning in Gurugram

The police said that all the victims, in their 30s, are undergoing treatment at a hospital and out of danger.

Gurugram, March 12 (IANS) Four persons were injured in a lightning strike at Signature Villa Vatika City in Sector-82 here at around 4.30 p.m. on Friday when they were standing under a tree in the park due to rain.

The incident was also captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the society.

The injured were identified as Shivdutt, Ram Prasad, Lali and Anil. The injured used to work as gardeners in the society.

According to the CCTV footage, they were suddenly caught in the midst of a rain accompanied by thunder and lightning which lives all the men injured.

"A police team rushed to the spot soon after the information was received. The victims have been admitted to two different hospitals and are undergoing treatment. Prima facie it seems lightning struck on them. Further investigation into the matter is on," Krishan Kumar, the investigation officer told IANS.

--IANS

str/rt