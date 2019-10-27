Four inmates including rape accused escape from Chhattisgarh jail

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sun, Oct 27, 2019 06:44 hrs

C D Tandan, Superintendent of Police, speaking to media persons on Saturday. (Photo/ANI)

Mungeli (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Four inmates, including two facing trials in murder and rape cases, escaped by scaling the boundary wall of a prison in Mungeli on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, police said.


"The four inmates have escaped the jail by scaling the boundary wall of a prison. Two of them are accused in murder and rape cases," C D Tandan, Superintendent of Police, told media persons here.
They escaped at around 12.15 on Saturday. Efforts are on to nab the four prisoners. (ANI)

