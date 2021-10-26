Four killed after fire breaks out in Delhi building

Immediately, a Police Team and Delhi Fire Services personnel reached the spot and doused the blaze.

According to the officials, fire authorities received a PCR call about the fire at around 4 a.m.

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Four members of a family died on Tuesday after a fire erupted in a multi-storey building in Delhi's Old Seemapuri area, fire officials said.

The victims have been identified as Hori Lal (59) his wife Reena (55), Aasu (24), Roshni (18). They were hfound dead with burn injuries in a room situated on the third floor of the building, the officials said.

The family members were sleeping on the floor of their house when the fire broke out due to a short circuit, the police said.

The spot was inspected by DFS, Crime Team, FSL Team, and senior officers.

Night GO ACP Vivekvihar, DCP Shahadra, and Adl DCP-2 also visited the scene of the incident.

The bodies of the victims have been shifted to GTB Hospital Mortuary and a post-mortem examination will be carried out to ascertain the exact cause of death.

"Appropriate legal action is being taken under sections 436,304A of the Indian Penal Code against unknown persons," Delhi Police said.

