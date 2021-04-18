  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Four killed as truck overturns in Hyderabad

Four killed as truck overturns in Hyderabad

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Apr 18th, 2021, 22:00:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Hyderabad, April 18 (IANS) Four people were killed and 15 others injured when a lorry carrying them overturned at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday evening.

Police said the accident occurred when the lorry carrying workers of a brick kiln overturned after hitting a car near Narkuda village.

The injured were admitted to a private hospital, where the condition of three of them is stated to be critical.

The workers, hailing from Odisha and working at a brick kiln at Suntanpally, were heading to a market at Shamshabad to buy vegetables and other essentials. The truck was carrying more than 30 people.

The accident led to a traffic jam on the busy road. Police used a JCB to remove the truck and clear the road for traffic.

A case has been registered.

--IANS

ms/vd

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features