Four killed in road accident in Himachal's Mandi, CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Four people died in a road accident in Seraj area of Mandi district and an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each will be granted to the families of the deceased, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday.



Speaking to the reporters after meeting the injured at a district hospital on Sunday, the Chief Minister said, "As per the information I received last night, the accident took place on Saturday night where a jeep fell into a deep gorge at Kashaut in the Seraj area of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, killing four persons and leaving several injured."

"Himachal Pradesh government has decided to give ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each to the family of the people who lost their lives in this accident. Treatment of the injured will be free of cost," the Chief Minister said.

He further informed that out of the four killed -- three died on the spot and one succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Ten people are currently admitted and are receiving treatment, he added (ANI)

