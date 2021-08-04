Four killed, two injured in firing in Bihar's Nalanda

Patna, Aug 4 (IANS) Four persons were killed and two others injured during cross-firing in Bihar's Nalanda district on Wednesday, police said.

The firing took place between two groups in Lodhipur village under Chabilapur police station, due to a land dispute between two relatives.

Nalanda SP Sri Hari Prasath S. said that the situation remains tense in the village and a large police contingent from different police stations and police lines was deployed there.