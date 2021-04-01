Four killed, two injured in shooting in US state of California

California [US], April 1 (ANI): At least four people were killed and two others, including the suspected shooter, were injured in a shooting at a business complex in Orange, California.



The police said that at 5:30 pm (local time) on Wednesday, the Orange Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at 202 W. Lincoln Ave, The Hill reported.

Earlier, the police had reported several deaths and injuries.

"Officers arrived as shots were being fired and located multiple victims at the scene including fatalities. An officer-involved shooting occurred. The situation has been stabilised and there is no threat to the public," the Orange Police Department said.

More information is awaited in this regard. (ANI)

