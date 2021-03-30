Four Maoists held in Jharkhand, Rs 4.48 lakh seized

Ranchi, March 30 (IANS) Four Maoist guerrillas were arrested on Tuesday along with Rs 4.48 lakh levy collected by them in Jharkhand's Latehar district.
According to the police, there was information regarding the presence of Maoist guerrillas belonging to the Chotu Kharwar group near the Udaipur Chowk.
Based on the tip-off, the police conducted raids and arrested three Maoists who have been identified as Upendra Yadav alias Bhupesh Yadav, Niranjan Yadav and Yogendra Yadav. The police recovered Rs 3.48 lakh in cash, a motorcycle, six mobile phones, seven ATM cards and seven bank passbooks from their possession.
A fourth Maoist belonging to the Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), who has been identified as Abhinandan Singh, was arrested from the Batatkhurd locality in Latehar district. The police seized Rs 1 lakh and a mobile phone from his possession.
