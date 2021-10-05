Four more Odisha officials sent on compulsory retirement

Bhubaneswar, Oct 5 (IANS) The Odisha government has issued compulsory retirement orders for four more incompetent and corrupt officers, an official said on Tuesday.
Two Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers, one sub-registrar and one former district veterinary officer have been given compulsory retirement on corruption charges, the official said.
The officials are Angul Deputy Collector Janakinath Mishra, Nuagarh Tehsildar Akula Mallick, Dhenkanal Sub-Registrar Lalatendu Satpathy and Nupada's former Chief District Veterinary Officer, Trilochan Dhal.
So far, the Odisha government has given compulsory retirement to 122 officials.
--IANS
