Four new Andhra Pradesh MLCs sworn in

Amaravati, June 21 (IANS) Four new members of the Andhra Pradesh legislative council, R. V. Ramesh Yadav, K. Moshen Raju, Thota Trimurthulu and Lella Appi Reddy were sworn in on Monday.

Pro-tem Chairman Vitapu Balasubrahmanyam officiated at the swearing in ceremony, held in the Council chairman's chamber in the Assembly for all the four MLCs sent to the Council under the Governor's quota.